Insider Selling: Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Director Ronald C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $51,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,607.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OVLY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $17.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OVLY. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the first quarter worth $11,374,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after acquiring an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

