Insider Selling: Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Major Shareholder Sells 5,746,985 Shares of Stock

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ping Identity stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -326.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

PING has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,441,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,963,000 after acquiring an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

