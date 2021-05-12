Insider Selling: Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Sells 38,582 Shares of Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,273.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20.

Shares of RVLV stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.97. 4,624,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,934. Revolve Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVLV has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVLV. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,934,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth $22,140,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at $19,041,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 714,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after buying an additional 496,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.