Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Parker Harris sold 5,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.43, for a total transaction of $1,152,379.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Parker Harris sold 2,240 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $525,100.80.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $982,765.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Parker Harris sold 12,683 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.58, for a total transaction of $2,937,129.14.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total transaction of $996,654.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.48, for a total transaction of $948,064.00.

On Tuesday, March 30th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,200 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $259,140.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00.

Shares of CRM traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,436,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.38 and its 200-day moving average is $228.82. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

