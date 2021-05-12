Insider Selling: Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director Sells 8,982 Shares of Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total value of $923,798.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James E. Cline also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 24th, James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of Trex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44.

Shares of NYSE:TREX traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $101.32. 16,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,802. Trex Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,164,000 after purchasing an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Trex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.22.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

