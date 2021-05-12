Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USPH traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.00. 1,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,304. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.30 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.55.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 58.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 72.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on USPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

