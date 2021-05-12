Insider Selling: Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director David Kong sold 55,000 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $176,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,893.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 6,514,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,280,264. Uranium Energy Corp. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $594.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Uranium Energy by 158.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,805,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,883,000 after buying an additional 2,334,824 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,359,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,512,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Uranium Energy by 322.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 793,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 605,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Uranium Energy by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 331,911 shares during the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

