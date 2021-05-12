Insight Protocol (INX) Hits One Day Volume of $315,049.00

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. In the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Insight Protocol has a total market cap of $454,356.47 and approximately $315,049.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insight Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00084303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.09 or 0.01027527 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00067725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00110442 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00061979 BTC.

Insight Protocol Coin Profile

Insight Protocol (CRYPTO:INX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

