Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of Inspired Energy stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 15.99 ($0.21). 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.66.
Inspired Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.