Inspired Energy (LON:INSE) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Inspired Energy stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) on Monday, hitting GBX 15.99 ($0.21). 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. Inspired Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 19 ($0.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £155.49 million and a PE ratio of -10.66.

Inspired Energy Company Profile

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides provide energy purchasing and energy consultancy services to corporate and SME energy users in the United Kingdom. It offers procurement, bureau, software, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, and optimization services. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Preston, the United Kingdom.

