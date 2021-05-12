InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 276.89% and a negative return on equity of 110.91%.

NSPR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,469. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.41. InspireMD has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $22.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InspireMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

