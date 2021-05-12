Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 53,677,174 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.32 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile (LON:INSP)

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc develops and commercializes a micro combined heat and power (mCHP) boilers for the commercial and residential markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The mCHP boiler is powered by natural gas and designed to produce hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

