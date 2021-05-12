Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Decreased by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,462 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 666,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.66. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $218.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

