Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

