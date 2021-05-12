Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 813,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 26,171 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 0.8% of Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 633,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,780,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.29.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

