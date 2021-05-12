Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

IFSPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Interfor from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Interfor from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor stock opened at $29.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.86. Interfor has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.