International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 221.13 ($2.89).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

LON IAG opened at GBX 193.40 ($2.53) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 361.40 ($4.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 204.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 170.57.

In related news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, for a total transaction of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.