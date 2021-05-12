International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $414 million-$421 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $418.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of International Money Express from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. 1,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $536.20 million, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

