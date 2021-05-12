Internet Computer Price Down 16.5% Today (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $313.57 or 0.00615953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $38.80 billion and approximately $1.27 billion worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00073311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.09 or 0.00237853 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003991 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $625.33 or 0.01228348 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.01076924 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00034844 BTC.

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,213,710 coins and its circulating supply is 123,747,068 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

