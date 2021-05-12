InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Receives Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IIPZF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$13.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

