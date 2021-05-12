Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.00

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 14743 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITPOF. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.93.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

