Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion.

Shares of ITPOF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 6,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,555. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $344.08 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $35.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.40.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

