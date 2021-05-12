Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.88

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSE:ITP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.88 and last traded at C$32.26, with a volume of 204586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.48.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITP. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.77.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$448.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This is a boost from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Intertape Polymer Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$60,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,743,116.20. Also, Director Robert J. Foster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total transaction of C$145,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,342,459.66.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

