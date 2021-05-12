IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of IntriCon in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

IIN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

IIN stock opened at $23.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.32.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.27. IntriCon had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 2.84%.

In other IntriCon news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $559,188.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,277 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,170 shares in the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

