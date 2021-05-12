Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Stake Boosted by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.63 and a 12 month high of $24.72.

