Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. owned 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDP opened at $84.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.92. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a one year low of $60.45 and a one year high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.