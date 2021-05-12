Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) by 50.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,115 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $14,852,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,378,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $804,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of QQQJ opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.