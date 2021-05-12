Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $6.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $318.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,775,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $215.99 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

