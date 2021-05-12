Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Reduced by BHF RG Capital Inc.

BHF RG Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.9% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.00. 4,216,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,388,367. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $215.99 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

