Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Stake Raised by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up approximately 6.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.87% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $14,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLG. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLG traded down $4.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.03. 250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,870. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $214.84 and a 1 year high of $317.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.14.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.