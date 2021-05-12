Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 12th (AGS, AMKBY, ATEC, ATNX, ATXI, AVAV, AVDL, AXDX, FOE, RBA)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 12th:

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS Inc alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens. The company is developing BACcel(TM) system, a rapid diagnostic platform for diagnosis in life-threatening bacterial infections and OptiChem(R) surface coatings for use in micro arraying components. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc., formerly known as Accelr8 Technology Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$80.00 target price on the stock.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.