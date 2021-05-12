Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

  • 5/10/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/28/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €19.80 ($23.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 4/26/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 4/23/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 3/30/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assicurazioni Generali SpA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.