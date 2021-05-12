Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Assicurazioni Generali (G)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT: G):

5/10/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €19.80 ($23.29) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €18.00 ($21.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.50 ($19.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Assicurazioni Generali was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

