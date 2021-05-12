Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cronos Group (CRON)

Cronos Group (TSE: CRON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/11/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from C$14.00 to C$9.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from C$11.00 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$7.50.

4/9/2021 – Cronos Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$5.00 to C$5.90. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

CRON stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.80. 112,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,505. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12-month low of C$6.54 and a 12-month high of C$20.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.24.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

