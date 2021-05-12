Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $160.69

Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $160.69 and traded as high as $185.00. Investors Title shares last traded at $181.13, with a volume of 4,390 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $343.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $8.77 EPS for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Investors Title by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

