iomart Group (LON:IOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

iomart Group (LON:IOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of IOM opened at GBX 270.50 ($3.53) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 295.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 314.21. iomart Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The firm has a market cap of £296.28 million and a P/E ratio of 26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

