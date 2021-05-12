Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. 135 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.45.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.

Ion Beam Applications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA develops, manufactures, and supports medical devices and software solutions for cancer treatments in Belgium, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators, and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment develops, fabricates, and services medical and industrial particle accelerators, and proton therapy systems.

