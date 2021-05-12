ION (ION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $58.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ION has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. ION has a total market cap of $412,737.55 and approximately $58.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00070735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.00342705 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00010774 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,586,087 coins and its circulating supply is 13,686,087 coins. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars.

