IOST (IOST) Price Tops $0.0543

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 12th. IOST has a market cap of $893.42 million and approximately $272.99 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IOST has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00083065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.87 or 0.00081216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $539.70 or 0.00999114 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00068114 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00110003 BTC.

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

