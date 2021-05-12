IoTeX (IOTX) Price Down 21.2% This Week

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One IoTeX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $430.31 million and $29.85 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00084551 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00087707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $533.34 or 0.01048953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00113828 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 coins. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

IoTeX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

