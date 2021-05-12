Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

IOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

IOVA stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOVA. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.