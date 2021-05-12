iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IQ. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:IQ traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.48. 402,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,874,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.26. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.06.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 28.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

