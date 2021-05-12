IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Price Target Increased to $11.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.71% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.93. 1,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,221. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.72.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,407 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 146,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.