IRISnet Market Capitalization Reaches $153.40 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $153.40 million and approximately $118.20 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $254.43 or 0.00519184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.78 or 0.00209735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004076 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $602.86 or 0.01230167 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00035730 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,017,440,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,758,654 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

