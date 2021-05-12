iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $108.10 and a 12 month high of $111.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

