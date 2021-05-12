iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 343,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $32,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 100,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,286. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $100.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.33.

