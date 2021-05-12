iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,889 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,998,055. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $80.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

