iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by David Loasby

David Loasby reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,628 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of David Loasby’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. David Loasby’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 63,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $76.35.

