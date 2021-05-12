iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,574,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,281 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,819,000 after purchasing an additional 83,003 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,825,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,365,000 after purchasing an additional 179,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,859,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $689,587,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $5.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.14. 134,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,246. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.30. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.