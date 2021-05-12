iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Group LLC

Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 163,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,523,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $148.98 and a 12-month high of $277.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.