iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 3.9% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $18,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,250,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,580,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after purchasing an additional 159,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,009,000 after purchasing an additional 278,440 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 1,185,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 66,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.80. The company had a trading volume of 93,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,406. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $148.98 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.74.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

