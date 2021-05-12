iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $409.36. 581,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $275.00 and a 1-year high of $424.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.33 and its 200-day moving average is $383.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

